Museum of Butler joins national Blue Star Museums program Published June 20, 2025

The Museum of Butler, operated by the Butler & Watauga Valley Historical Association (BWVHA), has officially joined the Blue Star Museums program for the 2025 season. This national initiative offers free admission to active-duty military personnel and their families from Armed Forces Day (May 17) through Labor Day (Sept. 1).

“We are honored to welcome military families to the Museum of Butler,” said Beth Fields, BWVHA board chair. “Our museum includes several exhibits honoring our local military families. We gratefully embrace the meaning of service and sacrifice, and this is our way of giving back.”

The Blue Star Museums program is a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, and the U.S. Department of Defense. The Museum of Butler now joins more than 2,000 museums across the country participating in this effort.

The museum, known as the “town that wouldn’t drown,” showcases artifacts, photographs and personal stories from the original town, which was destroyed and relocated in the 1940s due to the construction of Watauga Lake. Thoughtfully curated exhibits include regional Appalachian life, military tributes and the American Veterans Memorial Walk honoring veterans from Butler and the Watauga Valley.

Eligible visitors include all active-duty service members in the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Space Force, as well as members of the Reserves and National Guard. The program also extends to up to five family members, with valid military ID required. The Museum of Butler is open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. Special group tours are available upon request by calling 423-281-1113.