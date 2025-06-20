Linda “Diane” Houser

Published 10:53 am Friday, June 20, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Feb. 27, 1949 – June 19, 2025

With grace and peace, Diane entered the gates of heaven on June 19, 2025. Born on Feb. 27, 1949, in Elizabethton, Tennessee, she was the cherished daughter of the late Ruth (John) Holder and Bobby Jean Holly. She now rejoins her beloved husband, Mike Houser, in eternal rest.

Diane’s life was a true reflection of love, service and unwavering faith. She devoted herself wholeheartedly to raising her children, nurturing her grandchildren and caring for anyone in need. Her joy was found in life’s simple pleasures—especially tending to her flowers and being outdoors surrounded by God’s beauty.

A faithful and active member of First Church of God in Elizabethton, Diane poured her heart into serving her church family. Her presence was a constant source of warmth, and her love for her congregation was evident in all she did.

She leaves behind a legacy of love through her children—her son, Jonathan Houser, and his wife, Jennifer; her daughter, Chris Geagley, and son-in-law, Matt. Diane adored her grandchildren, affectionately known as her “three angels”: Sage (Summer), Katie (Jody) and Karter Geagley. She is also survived by her dear brother, the Rev. Dr. Timothy Scott Holder; her beloved aunt, Jeanette Lyons; and many extended family and friends who were deeply blessed by her kindness and spirit.

Diane was a woman of quiet strength, deep compassion and unwavering faith. She gave selflessly, loved unconditionally and lived with a servant’s heart. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to Sycamore Springs Living Center of Elizabethton for their compassionate care during Diane’s illness.

In honor of Diane’s wishes, no formal service will be held. Those who would like to make a tribute in her memory may do so by donating to Isaiah 117 House, a cause dear to her heart, by visiting their website at https://isaiah117house.com/.

“And I thank God for the Lighthouse, I owe my life to Him.

For Jesus is the Lighthouse, and from the rocks of sin

He has shown a light around me that I could clearly see.

If it wasn’t for the Lighthouse (tell me), where would this ship be?”

Words of sympathy may be shared with the Houser family by visiting our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Linda “Diane” Houser. Office phone: (423) 543-5544.