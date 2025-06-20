How can we truly love others? Published 9:02 am Friday, June 20, 2025

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: Being obedient to God’s Word in areas that reveal my own selfishness is troubling. Does God really call us to set ourselves aside, and if so, why is this so hard to do? – L.O.

Dear L.O.: It is much easier to see someone else’s faults than to see our own. One of the strongest reasons for this is that we naturally love ourselves more than we love other people. And because we love ourselves, we don’t like to criticize ourselves or admit our faults – because that can be painful, and we don’t like pain.

But the Bible tells us to love others just as much as we love ourselves. Jesus, in fact, taught that this commandment – along with the commandment to love God above all else – summarizes God’s Law (see Luke 10:27).

How can we truly love others? First, we must ask God to help us see others through His eyes. He knows their faults far more than we do – but He still loves them, just as He loves us in spite of our faults. When we ask God to replace our selfishness with His love, the self-giving love that sent His Son to the cross for us, He gives us this capacity – not because of our strength, but because He lives in us. The Bible says, “Let nothing be done through selfish ambition or conceit, but … let each esteem others better than himself” (Philippians 2:3, NKJV). He gives us the ability to exhibit true humility and to see others through His eyes of compassion and mercy.

Almost daily, we come in contact with people who will never enter a church or open a Bible. God wants to use us to point them to Christ. We may be the bridge God uses to bring others to Himself.

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)