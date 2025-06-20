General Sessions Court
June 20, 2025
June 16
William Timothy Baughman, possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine and court cost
Robert Cody Bullwinkel, possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine and court cost
Landon Wayne Garland, vandalism (domestic), $50 fine and court cost; misdemeanor domestic assault, $100 fine and court cost, seven days in jail
Jennifer Hamilton, violation of probation, 15 days
Tony Reed Hilderbrand, 180 days for violation of probation
Christopher Frank Ray, second violation of probation, 225 days
Joseph Brent Wilson, criminal trespassing, $10 fine and court cost; vandalism, $10 fine and court cost; evading arrest, $10 fine and court cost
Joseph Michael Aguilar, vandalism (domestic assault), $100 fine and court cost
Kerry L. Anderson, capias, driving on suspended license, failure to comply with financial responsibility law, and traffic (limitations on backing)
James I. Arnold, capias, failure to comply with financial responsibility law, driving on suspended license (second offense or more), and improper display of plates
Vivian Briggs, theft, $10 fine and court cost
Timothy Allen Brock, criminal trespassing, $10 fine and court cost
Amanda Corkium, theft, $10 fine and court cost
Megan Kelley, theft, $10 fine and court cost
Omar Limares, capias, failure to comply with financial responsibility law and no driver’s license on person
Brandon DeWayne Mayse, capias, leaving scene of accident with property damage, driving on revoked license, failure to comply with financial responsibility law, and failure to exercise due care