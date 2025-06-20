General Sessions Court Published 11:16 am Friday, June 20, 2025

June 16

William Timothy Baughman, possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine and court cost

Robert Cody Bullwinkel, possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine and court cost

Landon Wayne Garland, vandalism (domestic), $50 fine and court cost; misdemeanor domestic assault, $100 fine and court cost, seven days in jail

Jennifer Hamilton, violation of probation, 15 days

Tony Reed Hilderbrand, 180 days for violation of probation

Christopher Frank Ray, second violation of probation, 225 days

Joseph Brent Wilson, criminal trespassing, $10 fine and court cost; vandalism, $10 fine and court cost; evading arrest, $10 fine and court cost

Joseph Michael Aguilar, vandalism (domestic assault), $100 fine and court cost

Kerry L. Anderson, capias, driving on suspended license, failure to comply with financial responsibility law, and traffic (limitations on backing)

James I. Arnold, capias, failure to comply with financial responsibility law, driving on suspended license (second offense or more), and improper display of plates

Vivian Briggs, theft, $10 fine and court cost

Timothy Allen Brock, criminal trespassing, $10 fine and court cost

Amanda Corkium, theft, $10 fine and court cost

Megan Kelley, theft, $10 fine and court cost

Omar Limares, capias, failure to comply with financial responsibility law and no driver’s license on person

Brandon DeWayne Mayse, capias, leaving scene of accident with property damage, driving on revoked license, failure to comply with financial responsibility law, and failure to exercise due care