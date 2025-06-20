First 20 days set tone for 2025 Cyclones season Published 11:23 am Friday, June 20, 2025

The Elizabethton Cyclones closed out the first 20 days of preseason practice Friday before heading into the TSSAA-mandated two-week dead period, and head coach Shawn Witten took the opportunity to reflect on what he called a strong and encouraging start to the 2025 football season.

Gathering his team one final time before the break, Witten praised the effort and growth shown by his players since the opening day of practice earlier this month.

“I have been just so impressed,” Witten said. “Every day has been a blessing. These guys have shown up and worked really hard. We have thrown some different stuff at them—you know, trying to make it really, really tough. It’s not just training the body physically, but training the mind mentally to push through a long season.”

Entering his 19th season as head coach, Witten has become known for his ability to mold competitive teams through rigorous preparation and high standards. With many returning players competing in multiple sports after the 2024 season ended, the coaching staff used the early practices to shift focus back to football fundamentals and team cohesion.

“Many of these guys have played multiple sports,” Witten noted. “It’s just about reeling them back in and getting the pieces glued together to see what kind of potential we have this season.”

Still, Witten acknowledged the challenge of building momentum over 20 days only to step away for two weeks.

“This is probably the last break they will be getting until the end of the season,” Witten said. “You know football is a little bit of a grind physically and mentally, so preparation, overcoming injuries and just pushing through the toughness of going against some elite competition at the highest level without trying to be on a roller coaster up and down makes it tough on some of them.”

A key strength for the Cyclones in 2025 will be the experienced backfield, featuring senior quarterback Rhett Slagle and senior cousin running backs Justius and Jaiden Wallin. Witten emphasized that senior leadership will be critical, both on the field and in the classroom.

“You know, it’s just about getting them back and getting their feet underneath them while allowing them to try and take that next step from a junior to a senior, from an underclassman to an upperclassman, and just seeing them take that next step.”

But there are questions in the trenches. The 2025 squad lacks the size seen in past seasons, and the Cyclones will rely on a younger, less experienced offensive and defensive line.

“We have been monsters up front since about the 2017 season, but this season we are not very big in the trenches,” Witten explained. “We are going to depend on a lot of guys—we have about 12 to 15 sophomore linemen. They are going to have to step up. They are going to have to be ready to go through a season where you’re going to depend on several sophomore linemen. That’s critical.”

Despite the youth, the coaching staff has been intentional in incorporating team-building activities and fostering leadership growth from the veterans, aiming to build the culture that has been a trademark of Elizabethton’s success.

“Every year there is new excitement,” Witten said. “I’ve been truly pleased with the attendance and the work. I mean, we have thrown everything at them, and we’ve tried to do a lot of team-building exercises. We want the young guys to see what the older guys are doing and see how it’s supposed to be.”

Elizabethton’s 2025 schedule opens with a trio of nonconference matchups, including road games against Science Hill and Tennessee High, followed by a home tilt with West Ridge. The Tennessee High contest will mark the first meeting between the two schools in a decade, and the West Ridge game rekindles a rivalry dating back to the old Sullivan South days.

With summer break now underway, the Cyclones will return to practice July 7 with expectations high. If the first 20 days are any indication, the foundation has been laid for another competitive season in Elizabethton.