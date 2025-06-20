Elizabethton Senior Center weekly activities schedule Published 3:24 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Elizabethton Senior Center, located at 428 East G St., has announced its schedule of activities for the week of Monday, June 23, through Friday, June 27.

The center is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. The billiard and fitness rooms are available, and no appointments are necessary.

Monday:

Just Keep Movin’ – 9 a.m. – Cardio, toning, strength building – Group led

Lunch – Country-style steak – 11 a.m.

Chair yoga – 12:15 p.m. – Yoga Farm instructor: Shirley Gomillian – $3

Restorative yoga – 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. – Yoga Farm instructor: Cindy Brugnoletti – $3

Tuesday:

Boys & Girls Club Reading Program – 10 to 11 a.m. – Volunteer for a child to read to you!

Lunch – Chili dog – 11 a.m.

Line dancing is canceled – Tuesday, June 24

Wednesday:

Just Keep Movin’ – 9 a.m. – Cardio, toning, strength building – Group led

Presentation – Enclave Joy Ride Senior Transportation – 10 a.m.

Lunch – Stuffed pepper casserole – 11 a.m.

Chair yoga – 12:15 p.m. – Yoga Farm instructor: Shirley Gomillian – $3

Gentle flow yoga – 1:30 p.m. – Yoga Farm instructor: Cindy Brugnoletti – $3

Thursday:

Golden Hours Game Day – 9 to 11 a.m. – Group led

Body-Brain-Boost fitness class – 10 to 11 a.m. – Free

Lunch – Turkey breast sandwich – 11 a.m.

Fundraising committee meeting – Always welcoming new faces! – 12:30 p.m.

Donuts and coffee provided!

Friday:

Just Keep Movin’ – 9 a.m. – Cardio, toning, strength building – Group led

Birthday bingo – 10 a.m. – Special host: Oasis Senior Advisors

Lunch – Shepherd’s pie – 11 a.m.

Volunteer and Membership Opportunities

Want to volunteer in the community? Call 423-543-4255 and ask about becoming a driver for home-delivered meals.

Interested in becoming a member of the Elizabethton Senior Center? We provide services and programming to adults age 55 and older in the Carter County community. Learn more at www.elizabethtonseniorcenter.org.

Additional Services

The Elizabethton Senior Center is a proud member of the Elizabethton SALT Council (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together). Ask us about these services available to you:

Elder Check: For those who would like to have a telephone call or visit each week from a county deputy to check on your well-being.

Reflective street signs: Available for your home at a discounted price of $5.

Yellow Dot Program: Yellow Dot signs for your car provide necessary emergency information.

Upcoming Trips

July 2025 Trip: New Hampshire & the White Mountains – 9 days and 8 nights (Saturday, July 12–Sunday, July 20) – $1,315

October 2025 Trip: Lancaster Show Trip & Dutch Country (Monday, Oct. 6–Friday, Oct. 10) – $780

Volunteer Need at Senior Center

We are looking for several enthusiastic volunteer greeters who can help provide a welcoming and impactful experience for our seniors. We need assistance with greeting members, welcoming new members, providing resource navigation and connection, and assisting with new member onboarding. If you are interested, please reach out to us at 423-543-4362 or email brittany.shell@elizabethtonseniorcenter.org.