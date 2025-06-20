Church Briefs Published 11:02 am Friday, June 20, 2025

Big Springs Baptist

“Be Bold” Vacation Bible School will begin June 22 at Big Springs Baptist Church. The Vacation Bible School will extend through June 27 with classes from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

There will be classes for age 3 through adults. A small meal will be provided nightly.

The church is located at 171 Big Springs Road.

Valley Forge Christian

Vacation Bible School will be held at Valley Forge Christian Church June 23-27 with classes each evening from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The theme of the Bible school is “Scuba – Diving Into Friendship With God.” There will be classes for children ages 3 through 18. It will be a week of fun, games, crafts, music, food and Bible lessons.

Also, a concert featuring Breakthrough Worship from Knoxville will be held at Valley Forge Christian Sunday at 6 p.m. Youth groups are especially invited.

Valley Forge Christian is located at 114 Valley Forge Christian Church Road.

Riverside Community Church

Vacation Bible School will be held at the Riverside Community Church of Jesus June 23-28. The theme of the Bible school is Spectacular Sports Showdown. Learn how to be on God’s team and how to run the race.

The Bible school will feature games, crafts, food and discipleship. Those attending need a water bottle.

Riverside Community Church is located at 121 Patterson Lane in Elizabethton.

Hunter Memorial Baptist

Vacation Bible School is scheduled July 7-11 at Hunter Memorial Baptist, with classes from 6 to 8 p.m. each day.

The theme of the Bible school is “Bon Appetit.” Classes will be available for children in grades K through 5. Students are invited to come to the table and see what’s cooking up with Jesus Christ, learning about the bread of life, the living water, the fruits of the spirit and more.

Hunter Memorial Baptist is located at 599 Highway 91 in Elizabethton.

First Christian

Minister Michael Klaus will begin a new sermon series Sunday on the Bible book of Philippians. Sunday morning worship begins at 9:45 a.m.

Wednesday night Bible study for all ages will be held at 6 p.m.

First Christian has a food pantry to serve families in Carter County. For an appointment, call 542-5651.

The church is located at 513 Hattie Avenue.

JC Church of Jesus

Harold Lam from Moline, Ill., will be at the Church of Jesus, Sunday, June 22, at 10 a.m. to present the Word.

The church is located at 809 W. Main St., Johnson City.

Pastor Rich Dowden and his congregation invite the public to worship with them.

Poplar Grove

No Name But His will sing Sunday at the 11 a.m. worship service at Poplar Grove Baptist Church, located on Highway 91, Stoney Creek.

The pastor, the Rev. Eric Wright, invites the public to attend.