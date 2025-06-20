Chancery Court and Realty Transfers
Published 3:21 pm Friday, June 20, 2025
Chancery Court
Jessica Nicole Crumley vs. Corey James Crumley (divorce)
McKenzie Joan Murray vs. Jarod Tripp (order of protection)
Holly Michelle Sampson Fletcher vs. Scotty Ray Fletcher (transfer from Washington County)
Bernice D. Wax vs. Connie L. Rogers (order of protection)
Miranda B. Cole vs. Ezekiel N. Jackson (petition to establish paternity)
Brian W. Hodge vs. Melissa C. Hodge (petition to set support)
Timberly C. Buskill vs. Marcus D. Gregory (petition to set support)
Kristy L. Kettenbauer vs. David W. Pierce (petition to set support)
Bethany West McCarter (name change)
In re: Derek Brandon Ward by Kimberly Hall, Alexis Buhrowk & Isabella Hall (conservatorship)
Realty Transfers
The following real estate transactions have been recorded during the past week at the Carter County Register of Deeds office:
Tina Crowder to Hunter Dawson Barnes, Dist. 3, $26,000
Robert E. Stout et al. to Takeitha Ward, Dist. 15, $65,000
Jamie Enkema Mefford to Taylor Kohler, Dist. 17, $150,000
Michael Edgar Laws to Michael Edgar Laws and Bradford Eugene Laws, Dist. 8, $150,000
Julie Eliza Bailey et al. to Jeffrey Gordon et al., Dist. 3, deed of correction
Anne M. Martin to John Todd Taubman et al., Dist. 8, $420,000
Jeffrey Gordon et ux to Mike J. Sartain Jr., Dist. 3, $205,000
Angela Jill Campbell to CM Legacy Spendthrift Trust, Dist. 6, $104,000
CSMC 2021 RPLA Trust to Jeffrey Blizzard, Dist. 12, $41,777
Brian V. Furches to Charles Randy Shomaker et ux, Dist. 12, quitclaim
Favor Home Solutions LLC to CM Legacy Spendthrift Trust, Dist. 15, quitclaim
Brian Paul Gallagher to Jacob Andrew Pelfrey, Dist. 17, $200,000
Andrew L. Stevens et ux to Ron Potter et al., no district listed, $200,000
William Barrett to Brooks Monroe et al., Dist. 6, $260,000
Cynthia L. Polden to Vincent I. Polden, Dist. 12, $85,000
CAB Properties LLC to R&M Coates LLC, Dist. 17, $130,000
CAB Properties to R&M Coates LLC, Dist. 17, $118,000
Terri E. Lewis to Ashton James Dugger, Dist. 9, quitclaim
Mark Alexander Napier to CM Legacy Spendthrift Trust, Dist. 8, $150,000
Jason Rasnick et al. to Jason Rasnick et al., Dist. 5, quitclaim
Herman Lee Benfield Jr. et ux to Jared Jones et ux, Dist. 6, $100,000
Margaret Cable Coffey, trustee, to Lester Roberts III et al., Dist. 3, $80,000
Paul G. Smith et ux to Caleb Howard et al., Dist. 8, $17,500
Scott E. Cairnes et al. to Jessica Meiller et al., Dist. 7, $500,000
Joyce Jarrett and Easter Laws, co-trustees, to Myra Ann Davis, Dist. 14, personal rep. deed
Donna K. Jones to Rondall Heaton et al., Dist. 7, $240,000
Caitin Smith to Tamara Lee Ann White, no district listed, $224,000
James C. Bennett et ux to Delivering Hope Ministries, Dist. 8, quitclaim
Ronald D. Weyant et al. to Abbas Mirdaniali, Dist. 3, $210,000
Logan Robert Sluder et al. to William J. Brizard, Dist. 6, $281,000
Greystoke Inc. to Todd T. York et al., Dist. 6, $475,000
Kevin P. Stell et al. to Katherine P. Bowman et al., Dist. 6, $208,000
Annis Sue Worthington to Betty Carmella Worthington, Dist. 19, quitclaim