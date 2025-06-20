Chancery Court and Realty Transfers Published 3:21 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

Chancery Court

Jessica Nicole Crumley vs. Corey James Crumley (divorce)

McKenzie Joan Murray vs. Jarod Tripp (order of protection)

Holly Michelle Sampson Fletcher vs. Scotty Ray Fletcher (transfer from Washington County)

Bernice D. Wax vs. Connie L. Rogers (order of protection)

Miranda B. Cole vs. Ezekiel N. Jackson (petition to establish paternity)

Brian W. Hodge vs. Melissa C. Hodge (petition to set support)

Timberly C. Buskill vs. Marcus D. Gregory (petition to set support)

Kristy L. Kettenbauer vs. David W. Pierce (petition to set support)

Bethany West McCarter (name change)

In re: Derek Brandon Ward by Kimberly Hall, Alexis Buhrowk & Isabella Hall (conservatorship)

Realty Transfers

The following real estate transactions have been recorded during the past week at the Carter County Register of Deeds office:

Tina Crowder to Hunter Dawson Barnes, Dist. 3, $26,000

Robert E. Stout et al. to Takeitha Ward, Dist. 15, $65,000

Jamie Enkema Mefford to Taylor Kohler, Dist. 17, $150,000

Michael Edgar Laws to Michael Edgar Laws and Bradford Eugene Laws, Dist. 8, $150,000

Julie Eliza Bailey et al. to Jeffrey Gordon et al., Dist. 3, deed of correction

Anne M. Martin to John Todd Taubman et al., Dist. 8, $420,000

Jeffrey Gordon et ux to Mike J. Sartain Jr., Dist. 3, $205,000

Angela Jill Campbell to CM Legacy Spendthrift Trust, Dist. 6, $104,000

CSMC 2021 RPLA Trust to Jeffrey Blizzard, Dist. 12, $41,777

Brian V. Furches to Charles Randy Shomaker et ux, Dist. 12, quitclaim

Favor Home Solutions LLC to CM Legacy Spendthrift Trust, Dist. 15, quitclaim

Brian Paul Gallagher to Jacob Andrew Pelfrey, Dist. 17, $200,000

Andrew L. Stevens et ux to Ron Potter et al., no district listed, $200,000

William Barrett to Brooks Monroe et al., Dist. 6, $260,000

Cynthia L. Polden to Vincent I. Polden, Dist. 12, $85,000

CAB Properties LLC to R&M Coates LLC, Dist. 17, $130,000

CAB Properties to R&M Coates LLC, Dist. 17, $118,000

Terri E. Lewis to Ashton James Dugger, Dist. 9, quitclaim

Mark Alexander Napier to CM Legacy Spendthrift Trust, Dist. 8, $150,000

Jason Rasnick et al. to Jason Rasnick et al., Dist. 5, quitclaim

Herman Lee Benfield Jr. et ux to Jared Jones et ux, Dist. 6, $100,000

Margaret Cable Coffey, trustee, to Lester Roberts III et al., Dist. 3, $80,000

Paul G. Smith et ux to Caleb Howard et al., Dist. 8, $17,500

Scott E. Cairnes et al. to Jessica Meiller et al., Dist. 7, $500,000

Joyce Jarrett and Easter Laws, co-trustees, to Myra Ann Davis, Dist. 14, personal rep. deed

Donna K. Jones to Rondall Heaton et al., Dist. 7, $240,000

Caitin Smith to Tamara Lee Ann White, no district listed, $224,000

James C. Bennett et ux to Delivering Hope Ministries, Dist. 8, quitclaim

Ronald D. Weyant et al. to Abbas Mirdaniali, Dist. 3, $210,000

Logan Robert Sluder et al. to William J. Brizard, Dist. 6, $281,000

Greystoke Inc. to Todd T. York et al., Dist. 6, $475,000

Kevin P. Stell et al. to Katherine P. Bowman et al., Dist. 6, $208,000

Annis Sue Worthington to Betty Carmella Worthington, Dist. 19, quitclaim