Chancery Court and Realty Transfers

Published 3:21 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

Chancery Court

Jessica Nicole Crumley vs. Corey James Crumley (divorce)

McKenzie Joan Murray vs. Jarod Tripp (order of protection)

Holly Michelle Sampson Fletcher vs. Scotty Ray Fletcher (transfer from Washington County)

Bernice D. Wax vs. Connie L. Rogers (order of protection)

Miranda B. Cole vs. Ezekiel N. Jackson (petition to establish paternity)

Brian W. Hodge vs. Melissa C. Hodge (petition to set support)

Timberly C. Buskill vs. Marcus D. Gregory (petition to set support)

Kristy L. Kettenbauer vs. David W. Pierce (petition to set support)

Bethany West McCarter (name change)

In re: Derek Brandon Ward by Kimberly Hall, Alexis Buhrowk & Isabella Hall (conservatorship)

 

Realty Transfers

The following real estate transactions have been recorded during the past week at the Carter County Register of Deeds office:

Tina Crowder to Hunter Dawson Barnes, Dist. 3, $26,000
 Robert E. Stout et al. to Takeitha Ward, Dist. 15, $65,000
 Jamie Enkema Mefford to Taylor Kohler, Dist. 17, $150,000
 Michael Edgar Laws to Michael Edgar Laws and Bradford Eugene Laws, Dist. 8, $150,000
 Julie Eliza Bailey et al. to Jeffrey Gordon et al., Dist. 3, deed of correction
 Anne M. Martin to John Todd Taubman et al., Dist. 8, $420,000
 Jeffrey Gordon et ux to Mike J. Sartain Jr., Dist. 3, $205,000
 Angela Jill Campbell to CM Legacy Spendthrift Trust, Dist. 6, $104,000
 CSMC 2021 RPLA Trust to Jeffrey Blizzard, Dist. 12, $41,777
 Brian V. Furches to Charles Randy Shomaker et ux, Dist. 12, quitclaim
 Favor Home Solutions LLC to CM Legacy Spendthrift Trust, Dist. 15, quitclaim
 Brian Paul Gallagher to Jacob Andrew Pelfrey, Dist. 17, $200,000
 Andrew L. Stevens et ux to Ron Potter et al., no district listed, $200,000
 William Barrett to Brooks Monroe et al., Dist. 6, $260,000
 Cynthia L. Polden to Vincent I. Polden, Dist. 12, $85,000
 CAB Properties LLC to R&M Coates LLC, Dist. 17, $130,000
 CAB Properties to R&M Coates LLC, Dist. 17, $118,000
 Terri E. Lewis to Ashton James Dugger, Dist. 9, quitclaim
 Mark Alexander Napier to CM Legacy Spendthrift Trust, Dist. 8, $150,000
 Jason Rasnick et al. to Jason Rasnick et al., Dist. 5, quitclaim
 Herman Lee Benfield Jr. et ux to Jared Jones et ux, Dist. 6, $100,000
 Margaret Cable Coffey, trustee, to Lester Roberts III et al., Dist. 3, $80,000
 Paul G. Smith et ux to Caleb Howard et al., Dist. 8, $17,500
 Scott E. Cairnes et al. to Jessica Meiller et al., Dist. 7, $500,000
 Joyce Jarrett and Easter Laws, co-trustees, to Myra Ann Davis, Dist. 14, personal rep. deed
 Donna K. Jones to Rondall Heaton et al., Dist. 7, $240,000
 Caitin Smith to Tamara Lee Ann White, no district listed, $224,000
 James C. Bennett et ux to Delivering Hope Ministries, Dist. 8, quitclaim
 Ronald D. Weyant et al. to Abbas Mirdaniali, Dist. 3, $210,000
 Logan Robert Sluder et al. to William J. Brizard, Dist. 6, $281,000
 Greystoke Inc. to Todd T. York et al., Dist. 6, $475,000
 Kevin P. Stell et al. to Katherine P. Bowman et al., Dist. 6, $208,000
 Annis Sue Worthington to Betty Carmella Worthington, Dist. 19, quitclaim

 

