CC Democratic Women will meet June 24 at Dino’s Published 4:26 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Carter County Democratic Women will meet Tuesday, June 24, at Dino’s Restaurant, 420 E. Elk Avenue, at 6 p.m. Those who wish to eat are asked to come between 5 and 5:15 p.m.

The guest speaker will be Kim Bordeaux, a member of the Carter County Disaster Animal Response Team and secretary of the Friends of CC DART, the fundraising arm. This group was very active in helping animals during the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

Members are asked to bring whatever they can to donate, as hats will be passed for both the Animal Shelter and DART.