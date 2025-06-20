Borderview will host 36th Annual God and Country Day June 29 Published 1:11 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

Borderview Christian Church, 1338 Bristol Highway, will host its 36th annual God and Country Day on Sunday, June 29.

The morning worship service will feature a patriotic musical, This Is My America, by the adult choir. All veterans will be recognized and receive a special gift. The service will also feature a segment on healing America with special musical numbers.

The celebration will continue with a community block party beginning at 5 p.m., with inflatables for the children and a free barbecue or fried chicken box supper under the tent at 6 p.m. There will be free Italian ice for dessert, followed by a gospel concert at 7:30 p.m. under the tent by LIFTED, featuring Loretta Bowers, Fred Goodwin, Tony Rominger, Teresa Bowers Parker, Patrick Kelly and Howard Bloom.

The day will conclude with a fireworks display at dusk.

Everyone is cordially invited to attend this special event as well as all services.

Scott Fisher is the senior minister, Kathy Thomason is the children’s director, and Thomas Weston is the youth minister.