We must never underestimate God’s power Published 9:07 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: The recent events in space have been fascinating to watch. To think that the world was spoken into existence is beyond imagination; yet I do believe in the God who created it all. Is it possible to comprehend such a miraculous work as this? – C.G.

Dear C.G.: When an image of God comes to mind, many think of a kindly old grandfather. Some, sadly, imagine God as a stern policeman or harsh judge.

The first sentence in the Bible tells of God’s power: “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth” (Genesis 1:1, NKJV). It is difficult for anyone to comprehend the power it took to bring into being the billions of stars that astronomers are still discovering with their telescopes. We cannot fathom the wisdom it took to develop the complex laws that would govern the whole creation and give it order – from the smallest subatomic particle to the swirling galaxies of outer space.

As the Bible says, “Since the creation of the world God’s invisible qualities – his eternal power and divine nature – have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made” (Romans 1:20, NIV). We must never underestimate God’s power, nor His amazing love.

While the world may choose to dismiss Almighty God, His eye is watching every person and everything that happens. He knows what we think of Him, and He knows those who dismiss His existence, but it doesn’t change the fact that He is in control of His creation. Oh, that we would trust completely in the Lord Jesus and worship and glorify Him by living in obedience to His plan. He gives us faith to believe His Word, and He never changes.

“His compassions fail not. They are new every morning; great is Your faithfulness” Lamentations 3:22–23, NKJV).

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)