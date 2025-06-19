Upcoming events … Published 1:29 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

Pokemon in the Park June 29

Pokemon in the Park will be featured Sunday, June 29, in the Covered Bridge Park from 2 to 5 p.m.

In celebration of Niantic’s global Pokemon Go Fest, the local event offers a fun and friendly gathering space to Pokemon Go players of all ages. Trainers can trade, battle and connect with fellow players throughout the park, and yes, lures will be set all day to boost your chances of catching something legendary.

Put your Poke-knowledge to the test with trivia contests and score prizes throughout the afternoon. Trainers can also team up for raid battles, so whether you’re Team Instinct, Mystic or Valor, this is your chance to unite at Covered Bridge Park for an afternoon of fun.

Face painting will be available, as well as trading card stations and door prizes. Food trucks will also be on site.

The event is hosted by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation and Elizabethton-Carter County Public Library.

Hike the Balds of Roan July 12

Join Meet the Mountains Festival and Noli’s Rob and Michelle for a moderately rated hike from Carver’s Gap to Grassy Bald July 12 from 8 a.m. to noon.

The hike will begin at Carver’s Gap and end at Grassy Ridge Bald. It is an out-and-back hike approximately five miles round trip and is rated as moderate difficulty. It has an elevation gain of 1,250 feet, approximately 1,000 feet of which are in the first 2.5 miles. The hike will begin at 8 a.m.; however, hikers are asked to arrive at least 15 minutes prior to the start time.

Due to the popularity of this trailhead, carpooling is recommended.

The hike is offered as one of the many lead-up events ahead of the annual Meet the Mountains Festival Aug. 15-16 at Winged Deer Park in Johnson City.

This is a free event, but registration is required.

Old-Time Music Jam at the Park

An Old-Time Music Jam will be held Sunday afternoon (June 22) at the Sycamore Shoals State Historic Area. The event will begin at 1:30 p.m. and continue until 4 p.m.

Those attending will enjoy a mix of old-time and traditional folk, Celtic and gospel music. Acoustic instruments such as fiddle, banjo, guitar, bass, mandolin, dulcimer, autoharp and fife (no taps) are welcome.

All who are interested in playing, learning about or listening to old-time and traditional folk music are invited.

The event will be held in the Visitors Center.