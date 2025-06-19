Riders take win over Greeneville Published 2:01 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Star Correspondent

A pitching clinic took place on Wednesday night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark as the Elizabethton River Riders snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 1-0 win over Greeneville.

Dante Lewis started on the bump for the Riders (3-9) and was electric, giving up no runs on no hits while striking out six and walking just two. For the FlyBoys, Kyle Bade matched Lewis zero-for-zero over his five innings of work as he gave up no runs on two hits while striking out seven and issuing just one free pass.

The FlyBoys used four pitchers — all with equal success — until the last of the eighth when Emery Dawkins gave up a single to second baseman Brady Thompson to open the inning, and after a wild pitch moved Thompson to second base, Jordan Crosland drove in his third run of the series with a ground-ball single to right field to plate the only run of the contest.

“Crosland has been really impressive,” Jake Yeager said. “He’s another of those Maryland boys, and he has been swinging a hot bat all season so far. He leads us in every major hitting category.”

Crosland currently is second in the Appalachian League in batting average with a .455 average, with one home run and nine runs batted in.

The Riders used four pitchers as well, with Blake Holshouser getting the win with one and one-third innings pitched. He gave up no runs on two hits and struck out three with no walks. Jack Brafa came on in the top of the ninth, and he gave up a pinch-hit double with one away to Cameron Kim but retired leadoff man Mycah Jordan on strikes and got Tyler Inge to bounce to first base for the final out.

Greeneville 000 000 000 – 0 5 1

River Riders 000 000 01x – 1 4 0

W – Holshouser (1-0) L – Dawkins (0-2)