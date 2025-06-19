Riders fall to Greeneville in seven-inning contest Published 11:38 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

Star Correspondent

In a game that saw River Riders pitchers surrender 13 walks on Tuesday evening and the Greeneville FlyBoys hit two home runs, Elizabethton fell 6-2 in a rain-shortened contest.

“We are struggling right now,” commented relief pitcher Charlie Spoonhour. “Dante got me out of a jam for sure with that great catch, and my arm is kind of hanging right now.”

Greeneville jumped on River Riders starting pitcher Matthew Porchas for two runs in the top of the first inning, with Micah Jordan opening with a single to center field.

Eventually, Porchas walked the bases loaded and walked in Jordan with the first run, then plunked catcher Dylan Jackson with a pitch to bring home the second run.

The Riders (2-9) got one run back on a solo home run from left fielder Jordan Crosland — his first of the young season.

In the third frame, the FlyBoys got two more runs when Jace Patton drew a two-out walk, and Jackson singled him to second. Grant Hunter’s double to the left-field corner brought home both runners and staked Greeneville (6-3) to a 4-1 advantage.

With one out in the third, Dante Lewis walked and stole second before a wild pitch moved him to third with Crosland at the plate.

Kellan Klosterman pitched five innings of one-hit ball, giving up two runs (both earned) on one hit with eight strikeouts and four walks to earn the victory for Greeneville.

A ground ball from Crosland brought Lewis home to make it a 4-2 contest.

In the fourth, Spoonhour came on in relief of Porchas, and Lewis made a sensational catch of a sinking line drive off the bat of Cameron Kim to save a run and get Spoonhour off the hook.

In the sixth frame, Ezra McNaughton crushed a Jevarra Martin Jr. pitch over the scoreboard in right field to make it a 5-2 game, and in the seventh, Jackson hit a solo shot over the fence in left field off Martin for the final tally of the game as heavy rain and lightning strikes began and saw the game suspended.

Later, the league would rule it a complete game and award the FlyBoys the win.

FlyBoys 6-2 (7 innings)

Greeneville 202 001 1 — 6 8 0

River Riders 101 000 x — 2 2 1

W — Klosterman (1-0) L — Porchas (1-1)

HR — McNaughton (3), Jackson (1), Crosland (1)