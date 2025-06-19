Johnson City man charged with assaulting officers, other offenses Published 11:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

JOHNSON CITY — A Johnson City man was arrested June 18 and faces multiple charges following an assault incident on Ashe Street.

According to the Johnson City Police Department, Carl Siler, 47, was charged with aggravated assault, three counts of simple assault on a first responder, simple possession, and criminal trespassing.

Officers responded to 200 Ashe St. at approximately 9:36 p.m. after receiving a report of an assault. The victim told police that Siler had punched them in the face and struck them with a broomstick. Police said Siler had previously been banned from the property.

During the arrest, Siler allegedly assaulted three officers. He was also found in possession of a small amount of a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Siler was transported to the Washington County Detention Center.