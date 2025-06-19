Howell named head baseball coach at Happy Valley Middle Published 1:34 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Carter County Schools has announced that Colby Howell has been named head coach of the Happy Valley Middle School baseball team for the 2025-26 season.

Howell earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise science from The Citadel in 2005 and a master’s degree from Tusculum University in 2021. He will teach biology at Happy Valley High School during the upcoming school year.

Howell has served as an assistant baseball coach at Happy Valley High School for the past two years.

“I am grateful to be able to take this new position, and I am thrilled as I take this step in my career,” Howell said. “I am excited for the future of Happy Valley Middle School baseball.”