Great American Cleanup set for June 28 on Tweetsie Trail Published 12:48 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

Keep America Beautiful, Keep Tennessee Beautiful and Keep Carter County Beautiful are teaming up for the 2025 Great American Cleanup, a national initiative that also serves as a celebration of America’s 250th birthday.

Local volunteers are invited to participate in the cleanup event on Saturday, June 28, beginning at 10 a.m. The effort will focus on litter removal along the Tweetsie Trail from Lions Field to the parking lot behind The Coffee Company in downtown Elizabethton.

Volunteers will meet at the Lions Field access parking lot. Keep Carter County Beautiful will provide all necessary materials, including garbage bags, gloves, safety vests and grabbers.

As a thank-you for their service, each volunteer will receive a gift card to Jersey Mike’s in Elizabethton.

Organizers encourage residents to come out, help beautify the community and enjoy lunch on them as part of this national day of service.