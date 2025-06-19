City schools’ five-year plan includes $22 million in capital improvements Published 1:59 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

By Buzz Trexler

The Elizabethton Board of Education during its monthly meeting Tuesday unanimously approved a five-year strategic plan with $22 million in capital expenditures, ranging from the routine cycle of equipment replacements to constructing additions at three schools.

Director of Schools Richard VanHuss explained the system is required to create and adopt a strategic plan every five years, and the one presented for board approval was a year in the making.

In addition to details on capital expenditures, the 54-page plan explains the system’s core beliefs, strategic intent, strategic priorities, family and community engagement, as well as an appendix pointing to Cyclone Cycle of Support, Curriculum and Instruction Framework, Foundational Literacy Skills Plan, the Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan, Five-Year Technology Plan, District Family Engagement Plan and the Family Resource Center Plan.

“We spent a lot of time trying to line this up with some other things we have in the school system,” VanHuss said.

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS

The schedule of capital improvements for 2025-26 includes the purchase of a new 66-passenger bus, $120,000; recurring camera replacement (Phase I), $15,000; and recurring six-year computer replacement cycle in all schools, $115,000.

The schedule of capital improvements for 2026-27 includes the purchase of a new 66-passenger bus, $120,000; the recurring six-year computer replacement cycle in all schools, $115,000; completing the tile replacement on the second floor of T.A. Dugger Junior High School, $40,000; installing a new roof at the central office, $250,000; and replacing air handlers in the Elizabethton High School gym, $200,000.

The schedule of capital improvements for 2027-28 includes the purchase of a new 66-passenger bus, $120,000; the recurring six-year computer replacement cycle in all schools, $115,000; updating the electrical and plumbing systems at East Side Elementary School, $350,000; replacing the turf at Citizens Bank Stadium at the high school, $600,000; the climate control replacement cycle in all schools, $50,000; and the HVAC unit/heat exchanger replacement cycle in all schools, $75,000.

The schedule of capital improvements for 2028-29 includes constructing an $8 million addition at T.A. Dugger Junior High School with classrooms, restrooms and offices; removing and replacing the grandstands at TAD stadium, $500,000; the recurring six-year computer replacement cycle in all schools, $115,000; the climate control replacement cycle in all schools, $50,000; the HVAC unit/heat exchanger replacement cycle in all schools, $75,000; updating the electrical and plumbing systems at West Side Elementary School, $350,000; and relocating the boiler from Harold McCormick Elementary School (HME) to the high school, $75,000.

The schedule of expenditures for 2029-30 includes Phase II of the removal of asbestos material and the update of the electrical and plumbing systems at HME, $3 million; the purchase of a new 66-passenger bus, $120,000; the recurring six-year computer replacement cycle in all schools, $115,000; the climate control replacement cycle in all schools, $50,000; the HVAC unit/heat exchanger replacement cycle in all schools, $75,000; and additional four-classroom/restroom additions at HME and WSE, $7 million.

Among other actions on Tuesday, the board also approved the purchase of 584 Chromebooks from CDW, of Chicago, through the Chromebook Replacement Cycle in the amount of $149,906.96, and awarded a $78,474 contract with Raptor Sealcoating, of Blountville, to seal and stripe the EHS student parking lot, as it was the lowest of two bids.

PERSONNEL ACTIONS

The following new hires were approved: Alexander Dotson, band support staff at Elizabethton High School (EHS), effective May 15; Madison Holly, extended school program (ESP), effective May 14; Sarah Holt, substitute teacher, effective May 22; and Jackson Humphreys, band support staff, EHS, effective May 15.

The following additional positions were approved: Heather Brodio, ESP student leader, effective May 9; Jacqueline Mays, ESP student leader, effective May 9; and Bonnie White, ESP student leader, effective May 9.

The following transfers were approved: Alexis Bier, from Project On Track (POT) teacher to third grade teacher at West Side Elementary (WSE), effective July 1; Elly Cash, from special education (SPED) assistant to educational assistant, T.A. Dugger (TAD), effective July 1; Derrick Leonard, from interim in-school suspension (ISS) teacher to seventh-eighth grade science teacher at TAD, effective July 1; Holly Schumann, from math teacher to seventh grade English language arts (ELA) teacher at TAD, effective July 1; Jessica Ward, from POT math teacher to seventh grade math teacher at TAD, effective July 1; Jay Scurry, educational assistant to one-on-one instructional assistant at EHS, effective July 1; and Carla Whiles, librarian to assistant principal at Harold McCormick Elementary (HME), effective July 1.

The board approved the following resignations: Amanda Woodby, SPED assistant at TAD, effective May 30; Rachel Pawar, educational assistant at WSE, effective May 30; Isabella Cranford, science teacher and assistant girls soccer coach at TAD, effective May 24; Amanda Righter, third grade teacher at WSE, effective May 27; Madison Turley, ESP student leader, effective May 1; and Cody Williams, educational assistant at EHS, effective May 26.

The board approved the following terminations: Michelle Fowler, SPED teacher at HME, effective May 30; Owen Jaynes, educational assistant at East Side Elementary (ESE), effective May 30; Laura Kelley, POT math teacher at HME, effective May 30; Nicole Johnson, cafeteria personnel at WSE, effective May 30; Jaqueline Mays, educational assistant at Wandell Early Learning Center, effective May 30; Brandi Parsons, instructional assistant at ESE, effective May 30; and Ryan Baker, substitute cook, effective May 15.

An educational leave of absence was approved for Jodi Buckles, licensed practical nurse at WSE.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 15, in the Mack Pierce Board Room of the system’s central office at 804 South Watauga Ave.

To view the Elizabethton City schools’ five-year plan, go to

https://elizabethton.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2025/06/ECS-5-Year-Strategic-Plan.pdf