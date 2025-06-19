Published 12:52 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

Charles Henry “Red” Allen passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 13. Born July 23, 1940. Raised in the Siam community on Shady Lynn Dairy. Graduated in the Elizabethton class of 1958. He served in the U.S. Air Force as an MP. He was a long-haul trucker and a millwright/welder for many years. His love of farming was full circle throughout his life, including cattle, dogs, sheep and beekeeping. Sharing his knowledge of farming and all his many animals with others, especially children, was important to him. He loved his grandchildren, and his great-grandchildren held a special place in his heart.

Preceded in death by parents W.J. “Bill” and June Allen, and grandson Auston. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Myra Nave Allen; sons, Garland Allen and wife, Elaine, Guy Allen and wife, Melissa; daughter, Kaye and husband, James Cable. Grandchildren are Kelly and husband, Brad Barker, Brandi and husband, Chuck Hamilton, Carlee Cable and Olivia Cable. Great-grandchildren include Macey, Ethan, Brenna and Evie. Step-grandchildren include Dustin “Bo” Arnett and wife, Brittany, and Tyler Arnett and wife, Brandy. Step-great-grandchildren: Brycen and Dalson.

Siblings include one brother, William John Allen and wife, Norine; and three sisters, Violet Allen Parker, Mary Elliott and Anne Vanhuss.

Graveside service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 22, 2025, in the Nave Cemetery (Siam Community) with Pastor Brian Holloway officiating. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be his many friends. The family would like to express a special thank you to the farmers and friends of the community for all their support. The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday prior to the graveside service. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Allen family.