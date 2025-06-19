Ayers named head baseball coach at Happy Valley High Published 9:20 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

Carter County Schools has announced that Eli Ayers has been named head coach of the Happy Valley High School baseball team for the 2025-26 season.

Ayers holds a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from East Tennessee State University and will teach physical education at Happy Valley Middle School during the 2025-26 school year.

He previously coached the Happy Valley Middle School baseball team for the past three years, leading the team to a 2025 sectional appearance and a district runner-up finish.

“I am excited and thankful for this opportunity to take the next step in my career,” Ayers said. “I am ready to work with this team and help build them into baseball players and young men. I’m thrilled and proud to be bleeding maroon and white. Go, Warriors!”