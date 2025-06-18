Workforce Solutions offers CPR Basic Life Support Class on July 18 Published 4:45 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Northeast State’s Office of Workforce Solutions hosts a basic life support class at the Blountville campus in July.

These classes teach participants how to perform basic life support (BLS) through CPR to help save a life during cardiac arrest or when the heart beats too ineffectively to circulate blood to the brain and other vital organs.

The class will meet on Friday, July 18, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Room TE027 of the Technical Education Complex on the Blountville campus next to Tri-Cities Airport. The class fee is $80.

The American Heart Association’s Basic Life Support CPR class trains participants to promptly recognize several life-threatening emergencies, give high-quality chest compressions, deliver appropriate ventilation and provide early use of an AED. Register now for the class at https://www.campusce.net/northeaststate/course/course.aspx?catId=33.

Students completing the class receive a CPR certification. Many health care occupations, including nurses and paramedics, require a CPR certificate.

CPR, or cardiopulmonary resuscitation, functions as an emergency lifesaving procedure performed when the heart stops beating. CPR extends the opportunity for successful resuscitation once trained medical staff arrive on site. Immediate CPR can double or triple a person’s chances of survival after cardiac arrest.

For questions, contact Workforce Solutions at 423-354-5237 or email WorkforceSolutions@northeaststate.edu.