Northeast State welcomes new apprentices from J.A. Street & Associates Published 8:57 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

The Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing (RCAM) of Northeast State Community College welcomed in May five new apprentice candidates from the J.A. Street & Associates construction firm.

J.A. Street employees signing their apprenticeship contracts were David Isenberg, Jacob Moore, Michael Scott Curtis, Preston Staubus and Brett Usary. Northeast State has welcomed more than 50 apprentice candidates from J.A. Street in the occupational pathways of carpentry, metal buildings and project management since 2021.

“We have been strong supporters of the Northeast State Community College/RCAM carpentry apprenticeship program for the past several years,” said Jim Street, president and CEO of J.A. Street & Associates. “We’ve found that Northeast State has a great program that benefits our employees and, in turn, benefits us and our community.”

The five new apprentices enter the carpentry apprenticeship pathway. Carpentry apprentices must earn 8,000 total on-the-job training hours and complete 792 total classroom training hours over four years. Northeast State worked with the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Apprenticeship to create the Registered Apprenticeship program. The apprenticeship program unites Northeast State’s technical education with regional economic development.

The RCAM Group Apprenticeship Program includes the occupational pathways of mechatronics technician, industrial manufacturing technician, CNC machinist, carpentry, lithographic press operator, metal buildings, maintenance technology and project management. Participating companies become authorized training agents to provide on-the-job training for their employees.

As a DOL-registered apprenticeship sponsor, Northeast State provides the structure and processes for employers of all sizes. At the end of the program, the apprentice candidates receive DOL certificates of completion.