Published 11:31 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Myron James Phillips, age 86, of the Roan Mountain community, passed away Tuesday, June 17, 2025. Myron was preceded in death by his wife, Shelby Jean Benfield Phillips, and his parents, Alan and Ruth Marlowe Phillips.

Myron was an only child, and he and Shelby had no children. He leaves behind a very close and cherished friend, Pamela Vaughn.

Myron was a member of Lower Shell Creek Christian Church. He retired from the correctional center in Roan Mountain.

There will be no funeral service, as Myron preplanned this decision years ago.

In lieu of flowers, Myron would want someone in need to be helped instead.

Myron was a friend to everyone: This sums up the way Myron lived: An inmate asked Myron one day, “Mr. Phillips, you’re a Christian, aren’t you?” Myron said, “Yes.” The inmate replied, “I knew you was. You don’t act or talk like these other guys who work here.” And that is a real testament of how Myron lived.

