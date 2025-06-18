Man charged with aggravated robbery after alleged screwdriver assault Published 9:03 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

JOHNSON CITY — A Johnson City man has been charged with aggravated robbery following an alleged assault with a screwdriver, according to the Johnson City Police Department.

On June 16, officers responded to a report of an assault around 1:30 p.m. in a parking lot at 509 N. State of Franklin Road. Police said the victim had visible minor injuries and reported that Taylor McClain, 32, assaulted him with a screwdriver, stole his wallet, and fled the scene.

A witness at the scene provided officers with a description of the suspect. A warrant was later issued for McClain’s arrest.

McClain was taken into custody in Knox County by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Johnson City officers traveled to Knox County to obtain custody and transported him to the Washington County Detention Center.