June 28 Covered Bridge Jam will feature Carson Peters Published 2:27 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Elizabethton’s own Carson Peters and his band, Iron Mountain, will perform Saturday, June 28, for the Covered Bridge Jams at Covered Bridge Park. The event will begin at 7 p.m. and continue until 9 p.m.

Carson Peters and Iron Mountain is a high-energy, traditional bluegrass band based in the Appalachian region of Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Eastern North Carolina. The band is led by Carson Peters, a young music prodigy from Piney Flats whose family is from Carter County. He attended Elizabethton High School.

Peters has been playing music and entertaining audiences since the age of 3. Carson has made numerous national TV appearances, including his latest as guest fiddler for Ricky Skaggs during the 52nd Annual CMA Awards. He has toured the U.S. and Canada, entertaining audiences with his band, Iron Mountain—an accomplished group of Christian musicians he also calls his best buddies. Carson and the band love to play bluegrass, bluegrass gospel and “grassed-up” vintage country. Their love for God and playing music creates a contagious atmosphere and brings smiles to their audiences.

Those planning to attend should bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy an evening of free live music.

Performances will begin at 7 p.m. Food trucks serving this event include Beba’s Rolling Meatball, Good Karma Kettle Corn, Sideshow Station Concessions and Yankee Doodle Doggie—or stop by Covered Bridge Creamery across the street for some ice cream!

The event is sponsored by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation and Downtown Elizabethton.