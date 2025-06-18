ETSU Health welcomes longtime rheumatologist to Kingsport Published 2:37 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

ETSU Health Internal Medicine – Kingsport is excited to welcome Dr. Suzanne Moore, a board-certified rheumatologist, back to the clinic after a 10-month hiatus during which she served at Vanderbilt Rheumatology.

“I am thrilled to be back serving Kingsport and the surrounding region,” said Dr. Moore. “My time in Nashville was important for my family, but I love this area and look forward to re-establishing my practice with ETSU Health. There are very few rheumatologists for the region’s patient population, so it is an honor to be back serving that great need.”

Passionate about focusing on the whole person, Dr. Moore guides patients to healthy lifestyle choices in addition to prescribing medication as needed. She believes that knowledge and a shared treatment plan help patients to make the most progress.

She treats patients 18 years and older for inflammatory and autoimmune conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, gout and vasculitis.

Dr. Moore has 17 years of clinical practice experience, including four years in internal medicine and 12 years in rheumatology. A fellow of both the American College of Physicians and the American College of Rheumatology, she is board certified in both rheumatology and internal medicine.

She earned her M.D. from the University of Tennessee in Memphis. Dr. Moore completed her internal medicine residency at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. She completed her rheumatology fellowship at Scripps Clinic in San Diego, California, and the University of Tennessee in Memphis.

ETSU Health’s Quillen College of Medicine, where Dr. Moore serves as an associate professor, has received national attention for meeting medical needs within underserved regions, including right here in Appalachia.

ETSU Health Internal Medicine – Kingsport is located at 4 Sheridan Square, Suite 200. For more information, call 423-433-6757 or visit ETSUHealth.org.

With 30 clinical sites and more than 300 health care providers, ETSU Health is on the front lines of efforts to improve the health of Northeast Tennessee by offering leading-edge health care in dozens of specialties.