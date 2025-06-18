Elizabethton gears up for Independence Day celebration at Cyclone Stadium Published 2:30 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Due to the traffic problem downtown caused by the closing of the Broad Street Bridge for repairs due to damages by Hurricane Helene, this year’s Independence Day celebration has been moved to Citizens Bank Stadium at Elizabethton High School.

The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation has planned an afternoon of free fun featuring inflatables, pageants and performances, along with music and fireworks in its celebration of Independence Day.

Food trucks will also be available all day.

The day’s lineup includes:

– 4:30 p.m. – Little Miss Firecracker Pageant – This beauty pageant is for all ages in six different age categories. Registration is ongoing now.

– 6 p.m. – Dancer’s Dreams Performing Arts Academy, Covered Bridge Cloggers and Angel Steps Team performance

– 7 p.m. – Patriotic Opening Ceremony

– 7:30 p.m. – The Chain – America’s premiere Fleetwood Mac cover band – takes the stage for a fun-filled concert, sponsored by DoubleTree by Hilton Johnson City

– 9:30 p.m. – Enjoy an incredible fireworks finale to close out the evening!

Events offered during the duration of the July Fourth evening include face painting as well as food trucks.

The public is invited to bring along a chair or a blanket and spend the day and evening celebrating Independence Day.