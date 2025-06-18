Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Dorothy Curde Grim McLain, age 103, Elizabethton, went home peacefully to be with her Lord Monday, June 16, 2025, at Ivy Hall Nursing Home. She was born in Carter County, June 11, 1922, to the late Samuel and Blanche Feathers Curde. She was a graduate of Happy Valley High School. Her hobbies were painting and writing. She was the longest-living member of Brick Christian Church, where she taught a Sunday school class, sang in the choir and was a member of the Ladies Circle.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ernie Grim; her second husband, Arthur “Mac” McLain; her daughter, Karen Grim Stokes; and her four brothers, Tom, Ed, Bruce and Ron Curde.

Survivors include her grandchildren, Kris (Ann) Stokes, Keith Stokes and Kim O’Brock; six great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. One sister, Sonja (Doug) Smalling, and several nieces and nephews also survive.

A service to celebrate the life of Dorothy McLain will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 21, 2025, in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Mr. Ernie Depew and Mr. Michael Klaus, ministers, officiating. Interment will follow in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Music will be by Leslie Brockley, pianist. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brick Christian Church, P.O. Box 175, Watauga, TN 37694. The family would like to express a special thank-you to the staff of Ivy Hall Nursing Home and the staff of Amedisys Hospice for their loving care.

