Community Calendar

Wednesday, June 18

Al-Anon “Free to Be Me” will meet at 6 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

“New Way of Life,” a 12-step-based, open recovery meeting, will be held at noon at 413 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Thursday, June 19

The Still Waters Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 210 S. Hills Drive, Elizabethton.

Friday, June 20

The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Narcotics Anonymous will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton.

Saturday, June 21

Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. at the Cross Roads Building, 546 Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

The Unaka High School Class of 1975 will celebrate its 50th class reunion on Saturday, June 21.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. on the patio at Black Olive restaurant.

Class members are invited to attend and reconnect with classmates as they mark the milestone anniversary.

The annual Virgil and Minnie Harmon family reunion will be held Saturday, June 21, 2025, at noon at the home of Saundra Grindstaff, located at 455 Main St. in Butler.

Family and friends are invited to bring a covered dish, a dessert and their favorite drink to enjoy an afternoon of fun and fellowship. Plates, napkins, silverware, water and sweet tea will be provided.

Attendees are also encouraged to bring an item for the family auction, which has been a highlight of the event in recent years.

For more information, call Saundra at 423-768-2163 or Dee at 423-220-6323.

Sunday, June 22

The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Monday, June 23

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at First Baptist Church, 212 E. F St., Elizabethton. Weigh-in will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., with the meeting starting at 6:45 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, or in the event of inclement weather, contact Joan Jarrett at 423-268-2100 or 423-914-1954, or Teresa Teague.

Tuesday, June 24

Narcotics Anonymous will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton.

Wednesday, June 25

Al-Anon “Free to Be Me” will meet at 6 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

“New Way of Life,” a 12-step-based, open recovery meeting, will be held at noon at 413 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Thursday, June 26

The Still Waters Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 210 S. Hills Drive, Elizabethton.

Friday, June 27

The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Narcotics Anonymous will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton.

Saturday, June 28

Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. at the Cross Roads Building, 546 Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Sunday, June 29

The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Monday, June 30

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at First Baptist Church, 212 E. F St., Elizabethton. Weigh-in will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., with the meeting starting at 6:45 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, or in the event of inclement weather, contact Joan Jarrett at 423-268-2100 or 423-914-1954, or Teresa Teague.