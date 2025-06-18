Believers swim against the stream of an unbelieving world Published 8:49 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: I know that Jesus suffered physically as He was brutally crucified for the sins of the world. And I know that the disciples experienced atrocities for their faith. But some of my Christian friends say they are being persecuted because of their faith in Jesus. They are laughed at for not doing certain things, and some have lost promotions for taking stands against certain societal behaviors. It’s one thing if a testimony for Christ causes one to lose their life, but should Christians walk around with a persecution complex about these secondary things? It seems wimpy to me. – S.S.

Dear S.S.: No one has ever known the depth of rejection, ridicule and persecution as did Jesus. And many who followed Him had their own experiences. A quick survey of the book of Acts reveals that the Apostle Paul and those who traveled with him encountered opposition almost everywhere they went. His brief notes in 2 Corinthians 11:23–33 catalog an even larger number of persecutions. Paul said, “Rejoice!”

Millions of Christians around the world experience various types of persecution daily. For some, faithfulness to Christ can mean rejection by their families, loss of their jobs, social ostracism, injustice, violence, even imprisonment or death. We may never meet them this side of eternity – but their commitment and courage should challenge and inspire us all.

While most Christians will encounter persecution at some level, most of us cannot say that we’ve experienced persecution to the degree that others have. But believers know what it is to swim against the stream of an unbelieving world: the friend or relative who mocks us, or the indifference of those who question living according to moral and spiritual values. These things should not sway us, and we should take to heart what the Bible says: “Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven …” (Matthew 5:10–12, NKJV).

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)