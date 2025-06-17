The Bible is the true Word of God Published 8:50 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: What can be said to people who say the Bible can’t be trusted because it contradicts itself? I am hesitant to say much because I doubt that I can say anything to change their minds. – B.D.

Dear B.D.: It is man and not the Bible that needs correcting. Greater and more careful scholarship has shown that apparent contradictions were caused by incorrect translations, rather than divine inconsistencies. People who claim the Bible contradicts itself often have never actually read it for themselves. Instead, they are only using this as an excuse to avoid God. The real issue for them isn’t the trustworthiness of the Bible but their determination to keep God away. Down inside, they sense that if they took God seriously and gave their lives to Christ, they would have to change their way of living – and they don’t want to do that.

Satan exalted himself above God and endeavored to get man to doubt the reliability of God’s Word. Satan perverts everything good by mimicking and mocking the real thing. Some who doubt the Bible is the true Word of God doubt it because they are unwilling to ascribe to God anything they cannot themselves achieve. On the other hand, those who trust God’s Word truly show how completely they love Him (see 1 John 2:5).

We should never be afraid to challenge unbelievers to read the gospels and learn about Jesus for themselves. God can use it to break down barriers of sin. We cannot change the hearts and minds of others – but God can. When we pray for others and faithfully live for Christ, He blesses the testimony of His Word. Let’s encourage others to search the Scriptures for themselves, for Jesus told unbelievers that His Word bears witness of Him (see John 5:39).

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)