Tennessee gas prices hold steady at $2.70 for third straight Monday Published 9:04 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

NASHVILLE — Tennessee drivers are seeing steady prices at the pump, as the state’s average gas price remains unchanged at $2.70 for the third consecutive Monday.

According to AAA – The Auto Club Group, the state average has fluctuated slightly in recent days, dipping lower during the week but rising two cents since Sunday to settle at $2.70. Despite the minor increase, drivers are still paying about 30 cents less per gallon than this time last year.

“Oil prices rose last week due to the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran,” said Stephanie Milani, spokeswoman for AAA. “As a result, U.S. gas prices are expected to rise this week. The extent of the increase is uncertain, but drivers could begin seeing gas prices move higher on Monday.”

National outlook

The national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.14 — two cents higher than last week, five cents lower than a month ago and 30 cents cheaper than a year ago. State averages range from a low of $2.66 in Louisiana to a high of $4.65 in California.

Crude oil prices surged last week, rising 13%. On Friday, U.S. crude closed at $72.98 per barrel — $8.40 higher than the previous week and the highest daily settlement since Feb. 11.

Tennessee metro averages

Most expensive metro areas:

Nashville ($2.76)

Johnson City ($2.75)

Memphis ($2.74)

Least expensive metro areas: