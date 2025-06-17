Patrick Gillen and Tony Neubeck named Appalachian League Players of the Week Published 10:11 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The Appalachian League announced today that Bristol’s Patrick Gillen and Burlington’s Tony Neubeck were named Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, for the period of June 9-15.

Gillen earned Player of the Week honors after a big week for the State Liners, hitting .667 (12-for-18) with one home run, two doubles, one triple, eight RBI and five runs scored across five games. Gillen led the Appalachian League last week in average, hits, on-base percentage (.714), slugging percentage (1.056) and OPS (1.770), and tied for second in RBI.

Gillen began his first week in Bristol with four straight multi-hit performances. In his debut on June 10, he reached base all three times, going 2-for-2 with a walk against Kingsport. On June 12 against Bluefield, Gillen finished 3-for-5 with a triple, three RBI and two runs scored. His best night at the plate came on June 13 against Pulaski, going 4-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored.

The Jensen Beach, Fla., native completed his junior season at UNC Asheville this past spring. In 45 games for the Bulldogs, Gillen hit .308 with six home runs, eight doubles and 38 RBI.

Neubeck earned Pitcher of the Week honors after posting a 0.00 ERA with 11 strikeouts over two starts last week for the Sock Puppets. The left-hander led all Appalachian League pitchers in innings pitched (9.0) and strikeouts, and tied for the lead in ERA from June 9-15. On June 9, Neubeck threw four scoreless innings and struck out six at Johnson City. On June 14 in Danville, he struck out five and allowed an unearned run over five innings to earn his first win of the season.

The Hugo, Minn., native returned to the Appy League, where he pitched in 2022. The former Johnson City Doughboy was the league’s Pitcher of the Week from June 6-12, 2022. Neubeck completed his senior year at Missouri, where he appeared in 10 games (four starts) and had 15 strikeouts in 17.1 innings. Neubeck is currently in the transfer portal.