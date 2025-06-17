Liberty! The roots of the story sprang to life along the Watauga Published 11:23 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Carter County and Elizabethton are rich in history. Events that took place here along the banks of the Watauga River have had a significant impact on the nation’s history. Fort Watauga, Sycamore Shoals, John Carter, John Sevier, Bonnie Kate Sevier, Dragging Canoe, King’s Mountain, etc. — all have their place not only in Elizabethton’s history, but in the history of our nation.

The story of Liberty! is the story of the Watauga Association, from which the roots of Tennessee sprang, and the march of the Overmountain Men from Sycamore Shoals — where freedom began. The Overmountain Men defeated a force of loyalists at the Battle of Kings Mountain in 1780, an event noted in American history as a major turning point in the American Revolution.

Liberty! is not only an interesting drama of American history, but it is a valuable lesson in Tennessee and American history, and it is being performed on weekends at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Area. It’s where Tennessee began!

Liberty! The Saga of Sycamore Shoals is in its 46th season and is being performed at the amphitheater beside the recreated Fort Watauga at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park in Elizabethton. You’ll learn about historic figures in a play that takes place right where the events actually occurred — people like John Sevier, who went on to become the first governor of Tennessee, and the woman who legend says Sevier helped climb over the stockade at Fort Watauga as it was attacked by the Cherokee, Bonnie Kate Sherrill, who became Tennessee’s first lady.

The play includes John Carter and his son, Landon, both of whom are reflected in the Carter Mansion, the oldest frame house in the state. Another heroine in the play is Mary Patton, who learned the art of manufacturing gunpowder from her father. She provided the Overmountain Men 500 pounds of gunpowder for the march to Kings Mountain.

Liberty! is set in front of a full-scale replica of Fort Watauga, which was where the settlers took refuge during attacks by a faction of the Cherokee led by Chief Dragging Canoe.

It also served as the gathering place for the Overmountain Men, who defeated Maj. Patrick Ferguson and his force of loyalists in 1780.

There is so much history in the drama, and it had its setting here in Elizabethton along the banks of the Watauga River. It provides a real-life look at events in Tennessee and early American history. It’s our history, and each year in June it comes to life. There are two more weekends to see the drama — June 19, 20 and 21, and June 26, 27 and 28. Performances begin nightly at 8 o’clock. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

There are only two weekends left to see the drama. Get your tickets now. Adult tickets are $16; seniors, $12; veterans and first responders, $7; students, ages 6–17, $6; and children 5 and under, free.

Take time to see the drama, to see how and where Tennessee and America began. It’s our story to tell to the nation.