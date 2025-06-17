Liberty Saga continues at Sycamore Shoals Published 9:48 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

By Ron Marvel

Star Correspondent

The official outdoor drama of Tennessee is ongoing and is in its 46th season. The Liberty Saga focuses on the establishment of the Watauga Settlement, formed in 1772, and the gathering of the Overmountain Men, who were part of the militia that defeated Major Patrick Ferguson at the Battle of Kings Mountain in 1780. Names of historical figures like John and Robert Sevier, Cherokee Dragging Canoe and Catherine “Bonnie Kate” Sherill will come to life, as well as many others. The outdoor drama features professional sound and lighting and an all-local cast of nearly 100 actors.

If you have not seen the drama yet, there is still time. The drama will resume June 19–21 and June 26–28. Veterans and First Responders Night is June 19, when veterans and first responders will receive special recognition and receive complimentary admission for themselves and a guest.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.TheLibertyDrama.com or at the door. Come out and support your local history educators and preservationists and learn about local history in a fun and entertaining context.