Jacob Roberts named to Commonwealth University’s spring 2025 dean’s list Published 9:09 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Commonwealth University congratulates Jacob Roberts, of Elizabethton, for being named to the spring 2025 Dean’s List at the CU-Lock Haven campus.

The Dean’s List, prepared at the end of each semester, recognizes those students who have achieved academic distinction. To qualify for the Dean’s List, the student must have earned a GPA of at least 3.50 on a 4.0 scale in 12 or more semester hours of letter grades.