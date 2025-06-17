Published 2:10 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Irene Cousins Brockwell, age 79, Elizabethton, went to her heavenly home Monday, June 16, 2025. She passed peacefully in her home surrounded by her family and friends.

She was born June 25, 1945, in Elizabethton to the late Earl and Beryl Taylor Blevins. She was also preceded in death by her siblings: Leon Blevins, Leroy Blevins and Rosaline Lively; also her first husband, G. Sgt. Ralph Edward Cousins, and her ex-husband, Sgt. James “Vonne” Brockwell.

She was a Stoney Creek native and a graduate of Unaka High School, class of 1963. Irene retired from the Carter County School System. She worked at Unaka Elementary for 26 years, and while she had many titles, she was best known for being “Miss Irene” and “The Lunch Room Lady.”

She was a lifelong member of Moores Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. She loved the Lord and dedicated her life to helping others.

Survivors include her children: Shanine Sue Cousins, Elizabethton, and LaDonna Brockwell Fair (Joni Roulett), Bristol, Va.; two granddaughters: Taylor Rayne Riden and Jordan Abigail Roulett Wheeler; a special niece/”son,” Shell Carpenter; her best friend, Paula Grindstaff; and caregiver, Elizabeth Baker, along with many nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and her granddogs.

A service to celebrate the life of Irene will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, June 20, 2025, in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Richard Blevins and the Rev. Willie Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Music will be provided by Linda Bowers and the Moores Chapel Church Choir. Active pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be her church family.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Amedisys Hospice and nurse Whitney. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to the family at our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Brockwell family.