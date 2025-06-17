Carter County Commission recognizes sheriff’s office, approves funding resolutions Published 10:23 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

By Robert Sorrell

Star Correspondent

The Carter County Commission on Monday night passed two key funding resolutions involving the sheriff’s office and celebrated what was called a “historic” achievement at the county jail.

Sheriff Mike Fraley and his department were recognized by county leaders for a turnaround that some said would have seemed impossible just three years ago. The Carter County Detention Center recently earned Tier 1 accreditation from the Tennessee Corrections Institute, the first such honor in the department’s history.

“To achieve a Tier 1 accreditation, facilities must not only meet all required standards, but also at least 17 of 20 optional ones,” the county resolution noted. “This milestone comes less than three years after TCI recommended decertifying the facility in September 2022.”

Commissioners credited the efforts of Fraley, Jail Administrator Capt. Matthew Peterson and the jail staff for the major improvement.

Commissioner Aaron Frazier praised the accomplishment, saying, “If you would have told me this was going to happen three years ago, I would have laughed out loud.”

Fraley thanked the commission for its continued support, saying, “You all took a chance on us three years ago … Many thanks for making this happen.”

In addition to recognizing the jail’s improvement, commissioners also approved two resolutions aimed at easing the financial burden on taxpayers and boosting emergency response efforts.

The first resolution allows the sheriff’s office to use $200,000 from a restricted maintenance fund, which is derived from court litigation taxes, to help offset the county’s $1 million annual payment on the jail’s construction loan. The move is expected to reduce the payment to $800,000 this year.

The second resolution involved $235,000 in federal funds from the Secure Rural Schools Act, which the U.S. Forest Service allocates to counties for use in emergency response and wildfire-prone areas.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Abby Frye outlined the plan to divide those funds into three areas. A total of $30,000 would be used to purchase a new drone to replace outdated technology currently in use. The drone will support search and rescue missions and post-disaster damage assessments, Frye said.

A total of $105,000 would be used for new radios, which would be compatible with the statewide emergency communications system. The radios will improve the office’s operations now and into the future, she said.

In addition, $100,000 will be used to assist the county’s volunteer fire departments in purchasing compatible radios.

Budget Committee Chairman Robert “Bob” Acuff applauded the sheriff’s office for stepping up to help the county.

“This is yet another example of the leadership we have in the sheriff’s department,” Acuff said. “Every time you bring an idea to the table that helps the county, it deserves recognition.”