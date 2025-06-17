Boone McCrary, RN Memorial Scholarship fund raises more than $70,000 to support nursing students Published 1:34 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

When catastrophic flooding struck Greeneville, Boone McCrary, RN, answered the call to help — ultimately giving his life while rescuing others. Today, his legacy of compassion and bravery lives on through the Boone McCrary, RN Memorial Scholarship, which has raised $70,720 to support future nurses in our region.

Established by the Ballad Health Foundation and funded by generous local donors and commemorative T-shirt sales, the scholarship honors Boone’s commitment to nursing as his second profession and his heroic sacrifice. Of the funds raised, $15,000 came from a private donor, with more than $55,000 generated through T-shirt sales designed to celebrate Boone’s life and service.

The Boone McCrary, RN Memorial Scholarship provides full financial support for an associate degree in nursing, covering tuition, school-related expenses and an additional stipend (less any other scholarships or grants). To be eligible, applicants must live in the Appalachian Highlands and commit to working for Ballad Health after graduation.

“Hurricane Helene was an unimaginably hard time for our region, especially for those of us who knew Boone,” said Eric Carroll, CEO of Greeneville Community Hospital. “I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who bought a T-shirt. I see them everywhere in our community, and it serves as a reminder of Boone’s legacy of compassion and how many people are committed to carrying that legacy forward.”

Jack Simpson, president of Ballad Health Foundation, added, “It is absolutely stunning that our community banded together in the face of so much loss to contribute to this cause. The generosity of our community members will enable future nurses to pursue their dreams and make a difference, just like Boone did.”

Applications for the Boone McCrary, RN Memorial Scholarship are being accepted through July 1. Applicants should prepare a résumé, two letters of reference and a college acceptance letter along with their scholarship application. Call 423-302-3299 or email recruitment@balladhealth.org for more information.