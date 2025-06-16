Who wants to be politically correct when you can be Biblically correct Published 1:41 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

When we try to change God’s law with our rules, we are in trouble. The spirit of Antichrist is pervading our nation, hating the things of God. Many of our leaders are calling good evil and evil good. America was the greatest nation on Earth. The present generation has pushed God out. Now we look at the growing violence that has swept over our land, the states overrun by criminals because of leftist progressive policies. What happens to a nation that continues in its wicked ways? The Bible is clear that we reap what we sow. It wasn’t long ago that Christian principles were the foundation of our nation.

Matthew 22:35-59 says, “One of the Pharisees, which was a lawyer, asked a question to Jesus, tempting Him, saying, ‘Master, which is the greatest commandment in the law?’ Jesus said, ‘Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.’”

Jim Troutman

Elizabethton