TDOT’s Trash Masters Rewards offers double points at Tennessee welcome centers through July Published 3:08 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

NASHVILLE – As summer travel heats up across the state, the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) litter prevention campaign, Nobody Trashes Tennessee, reminds residents and visitors to help keep Tennessee clean and scenic by putting litter in its place. Whether exploring a scenic byway or enjoying Tennessee’s natural beauty, travelers are encouraged to participate in the Trash Masters Rewards program during their journey.

Trash Masters Rewards is a fun, digital program that motivates Tennesseans to take simple, positive actions against litter. Participants earn points by completing activities like taking a quick litter quiz, signing up for a newsletter or joining a community cleanup event. Now through July, travelers can earn double points by properly disposing of trash at any of the state’s 16 Welcome Centers and scanning the QR codes on Nobody Trashes Tennessee-branded trash receptacles. Points can be redeemed for exclusive Nobody Trashes Tennessee merchandise and discounts at local Tennessee businesses.

Tennessee’s Welcome Centers, operated by the Department of Tourist Development, offer curated information on local attractions, restaurants and lodging and now serve as active hubs for litter prevention. Visitors can quickly scan a QR code, toss their trash responsibly and take a step toward a cleaner Tennessee, all while earning rewards. More than 88 million pieces of litter currently line Tennessee’s public roads. Litter negatively impacts wildlife, water quality and tourism, costing TDOT over $35 million annually to clean up. The Nobody Trashes Tennessee campaign urges everyone to be part of the solution.

Litter Prevention Tips for Summer Travelers: