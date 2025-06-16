Published 3:19 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Glenda Jean Campbell, 92, Hampton, went to be with her Lord Sunday, June 15, 2025, at the Lakebridge Health Center. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Paul E. and Jettie Beavers Stout. She was a homemaker. Prior to her illness, she loved to be outside and loved her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Lewis Thomas Campbell, who passed away Nov. 26, 2009; two sons, Roger Keith Campbell and Jeffrey Scott Campbell; three sisters, Jessie Lee White, Kathryn Brewster and Pauline Gryder; and three brothers, Loyal Stout, Joe Pruitt and Max Stout. She was a member of Hampton Christian Church.

Survivors include three grandchildren, Chris Campbell, Brandon (Chrissy) Campbell and Scotty Campbell; and two great-grandchildren, Peyton and Kennedy.

Graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Happy Valley Memorial Park with Mr. Dwayne Calhoun, minister, officiating, and her grandson, Brandon Campbell, delivering the eulogy. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Campbell family.