Flaming Aces Distillery to open as first legal distillery in Carter County in over 120 years Published 2:38 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Carter County will soon welcome its first legal distillery in more than a century with the upcoming opening of Flaming Aces Distillery LLC. The new venture blends local tradition and modern craft distilling, reviving a long-dormant heritage in the region.

Founded by U.S. Army veteran and master distiller Tracy Bumgarner, Flaming Aces Distillery aims to produce a full line of premium spirits using locally sourced ingredients whenever possible. Bumgarner also owns Ace Custom Copper, a manufacturer of custom copper distillation equipment.

“This is not just a business for us; it’s a return to something deeper — our heritage and roots,” Bumgarner said.

Bumgarner and his wife, Teresa, have lived in Carter County since 2003. They are joined in the new venture by Chris and Tiffany Cornett, lifelong Carter County residents who will assist with distillation, marketing and operations.

Located at 783 Highway 91, Suite 4, in Elizabethton, Flaming Aces will also offer tastings, tours and educational classes in addition to its spirits.

The public is invited to attend the grand opening celebration:

July 16–18: 4 to 8 p.m.

July 19: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Guests will have the opportunity to sample products, meet the team and purchase bottles from the first production runs.

For more information, visit flamingacesdistillery.net, email info@flamingacesdistillery.net or call 423-873-9743. Updates are also available on Facebook at Flaming Aces Distillery.