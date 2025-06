First Baptist Elizabethton to host free food bag distribution Published 10:36 am Monday, June 16, 2025

First Baptist Church in Elizabethton will host a free food bag distribution on Thursday, June 19, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The distribution will be outside as a drive-through pickup.

First Baptist Elizabethton is located at 212 E. F St. For more information, call 423-543-1931.