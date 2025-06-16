Published 1:00 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

David A. Campbell, age 66, of Watauga, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at his home. David was born on July 9, 1958, to the late Worley and Gladys Jones Campbell. In addition to his parents, David was also preceded in death by a sister, Judy Williams, and a son, Cody Campbell.

David was a very hard worker and retired from Rite Screen Manufacturing. He had an immense love for the outdoors; whether hunting in the woods or fishing, David found joy in nature.

David is survived by his sons, Tim Campbell of Johnson City and Jessie (Brianna) Campbell of Kingsport; a niece, Deanna Carden of Elizabethton; and two great-nieces, Meesha Williams and Kaycee Cole.

A service to celebrate David’s life will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton with Pastor Ken Houser and Pastor Kenny Lethcoe officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Wednesday.

The graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 19, 2025, in the Scalf Cemetery in Watauga. Active pallbearers will be Tim Campbell, Jessie Campbell, Mark Woodby, Jacob Woodby, Jimmy Presnell and Rick Young. Howard Rumley and Ethan Ison will serve as honorary pallbearers. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations in memory of David to the Carter County Animal Shelter, 135 Sycamore Shoals Drive, Elizabethton, Tennessee 37643.

Words of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton is honored to serve the Campbell family. Office phone: (423) 542-2232.