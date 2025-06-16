Carter County Middle College Students earn prestigious President’s List recognition Published 11:47 am Monday, June 16, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Carter County is proud to recognize a remarkable group of students from the Carter County Middle College program who earned a place on the President’s List at Northeast State Community College for the spring 2025 semester.

To qualify for this esteemed academic recognition, students must complete a minimum of 12 college-level credit hours with a 4.00 grade point average. Twenty-seven Carter County residents achieved this distinction — a true testament to their dedication, discipline and academic excellence.

“These young scholars exemplify the strength and spirit of Carter County,” said Mayor Patty Woodby. “Their achievement reflects not only their own hard work but also the unwavering support from families, teachers and our community. I am so proud of each student for this incredible academic accomplishment. We look forward to seeing what these bright young minds will accomplish next.”

Dr. Jeff McCord, president of Northeast State Community College, echoed this sentiment.

“Northeast State is proud to partner with Carter County in the Middle College program,” McCord said. “We continue to see great success by Carter County students. Their achievement speaks highly of the people of this community as a whole.”

Carter County Schools is also proud of what its former students have achieved.

“Making the President’s List is a huge accomplishment,” Dr. Brandon Carpenter, Carter County Schools superintendent, said. “This endowed honor displays that Carter County students are forging their way as leaders in our community.”

Congratulations to the Spring 2025 President’s List Honorees:

Seniors: Izabella Jarrett, Ean Powell, Makenzie Street, Katelynn Campbell, Hope Conover, Piper Helle, Abbie Lunsford, Seth Ranshaw, Carabeth Chrisawn, Abigail Heimann, Shailynn Largent, Stephan Pierce, Haile Sexton.

Juniors: Eowyn McCoury, Savannah McCoury, Mary Preswood, Clarissa Wilson, Rylee Berry, Maleah Scalf, Korbyn Woodby, Daniel Appleby, Caleb Turner, Dorrian Young, Katlyn Dugger, Christopher Johnson, Austin Lambert, MacKenzie McCall.

“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Dr. Jeff McCord and the entire team at Northeast State, Dr. Brandon Carpenter and the Carter County School System, our dedicated Board of Education, and all of the teachers and staff who play such an important role in student success,” Woodby said. “A special thank you goes to Drew Gray, director and coordinator of the Middle College program, whose tireless dedication and belief in these students have helped shape their futures. His leadership and passion truly make this program thrive.”

About the Carter County Middle College program:

Launched in 2021, the program is now celebrating its third graduating class.

Over two years, students complete 20 college courses, earn 62 college credits and graduate with an Associate of Science degree.

Carter County hosts the seventh-largest Middle College program in Tennessee, and the largest east of Chattanooga — surpassing programs in Bristol, Kingsport, Sullivan County and Greeneville.

This year’s class earned more than $218,000 in federal and state grants to support their education.

While only 13% of students nationally complete an associate degree in two years, 85% of Carter County Middle College students do.

One hundred percent of this year’s graduates have been accepted into honors programs at East Tennessee State University.

The average grade earned across all college coursework by this year’s class was an impressive 91%.