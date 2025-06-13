Tennessee Center for Health Workforce Development awards $2,000 to Elizabethton High School graduate Published 11:21 am Friday, June 13, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

BRENTWOOD – The Tennessee Center for Health Workforce Development (TCWD) presented the Health Sciences Achievement Award to Ava George Wilber, a Class of 2025 graduate of Elizabethton High School in Carter County. Wilber plans to study biomedical engineering.

The Health Sciences Achievement Award was established to encourage Tennessee high school seniors to pursue a health care career after graduation. Recipients of the award are eligible to receive an additional $2,000 after their first year of college. TCWD has awarded 30 students this year and more than 130 individuals since the award’s inception in 2013.

“We’re proud to congratulate the Class of 2025 recipients of the Health Sciences Achievement Award. These students have already shown a commitment to health care, and this recognition celebrates their dedication and potential. At the Tennessee Center for Health Workforce Development, we’re excited to support the next generation of health care professionals who are already stepping up to shape the future of care in our state,” said Andrew Burnett, vice president of workforce and rural health at the Tennessee Hospital Association.

Award recipients are pursuing pre-med, nursing, radiologic technology, physical therapy and other health science careers. These diverse fields reflect the growing demand for skilled professionals across all areas of health care.

The next application period for the Health Sciences Achievement Award opens in January 2026. Learn more at https://tncwd.com/pipeline/healthsciencesaward.