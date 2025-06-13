Serving the Lord requires prayer Published 8:33 am Friday, June 13, 2025

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: I’ve been trying to serve the Lord, and there’s plenty to do, but I feel there’s also something missing. My pastor asked me if I was spending time in Bible reading and prayer. I honestly had to say no, because of the many events to attend in order to find ways to witness for the Lord. He texted back, suggesting I might be going about it the wrong way. What is the better way? – S.G.

Dear S.G.: Serving the Lord requires prayer, and often it may bring tears. Power for life and for ministry doesn’t come from our own ability; it comes from God. We need daily fellowship with the Holy Spirit, and that comes from the time we spend with God in His Word and in prayer. Praising His Name and thanking Him for His blessings, praying for others and interceding for them, and asking God to strengthen our obedience and faithfulness are components for having a meaningful prayer life that empowers our witness to others.

Years ago in Boston, the great soul winner John Vassar knocked on the door of a person’s home and asked the woman if she knew Christ as her Savior. She replied, “It’s none of your business,” and slammed the door in his face. He stood on the doorstep and wept. She looked out her window and saw him weeping. The next Sunday, she was in church. She said it was because of those tears. If there are any tears shed in Heaven, they will be over the fact that we prayed so little, and perhaps relying on our strength instead of God’s.

The Bible teaches that we are to be faithful in prayer. A life fueled by prayer and characterized by His love is a life God will use. We must pray for others and ask God to open the door of their hearts to His truth.

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)