River Riders swept by Burlington in two-game series Published 10:24 am Friday, June 13, 2025

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Elizabethton River Riders dropped both games of a two-game road series against the Burlington Sock Puppets this week, falling 4–3 on Wednesday and 11–1 in a run-rule loss Thursday at Burlington Athletic Stadium.

On Wednesday, Elizabethton (2–5) took a 3–2 lead into the bottom of the ninth after Cadyn Karl’s go-ahead RBI double. But Burlington rallied with a pair of singles, tying the game on Chancellor Jennings’ RBI and walking it off with Dom Krupinski’s infield single. Tu’alau Wolfgramm doubled and scored for the River Riders in the sixth, while Jackson Berry added an RBI groundout.

Thursday, Elizabethton struck first with a solo home run from Jayden Lobliner — his first of the season — in the second inning. Jack Ratcliffe and Josh Owens each added doubles, but the offense stranded seven runners.

Zach Jackson led Burlington with two home runs and three RBIs in the series finale. The Sock Puppets scored in four of the final five innings, including a four-run fifth aided by two Elizabethton errors. Orlando Fernandez went 4-for-5 to pace Burlington at the plate.

Jake Yeager started for Elizabethton on Thursday, allowing four earned runs over 4 1/3 innings. Charlie Spoonhour surrendered two runs in relief.

The River Riders conclude a seven-game road trip this weekend with a three-game set at the Kingsport Axmen. Game 1 is scheduled for Friday, June 13, at 7 p.m. ET and will be audio-streamed live on AppyLeague.com.