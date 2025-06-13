Putt-Putt in the Park Rescheduled to July 27 Published 6:09 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Elizabethton Parks and Recreation has announced that “Putt-Putt in the Park,” originally scheduled for Sunday, June 15, is being rescheduled to Sunday, July 27, 2025, due to anticipated inclement weather.

“We want to give the community the best experience possible so they can enjoy a full day of fun outdoors,” said Emma Carney, programs and special events coordinator. “By rescheduling ahead of the forecasted rain, we’re making sure everyone can participate comfortably.”

All other details for the event remain the same.

For one day only, Kiwanis Park will be transformed into a full 18-hole miniature golf course, offering families, friends and visitors of all ages a chance to test their putting skills in a beautiful outdoor setting. And the best part? It’s completely free to play! All putters, balls and scorecards will be provided on-site — just show up and tee off.

This event is “for” anyone and everyone! Whether you’re spending the day with family, enjoying time with friends or simply looking for a fun way to spend your Sunday, everyone is welcome to participate. No registration is required — just walk up and play.

In addition to the mini golf fun, food trucks will be on-site serving a wide selection of food, drinks and snacks for purchase throughout the day, so you can grab a bite between rounds or enjoy a treat while relaxing in the park.